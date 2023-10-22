NFC Rumors: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

NFL Media reports Bears QB Justin Fields is not expected to need to go on injured reserve for his thumb injury. While the team isn’t completely ruling him out for next week’s game against the Chargers, his thumb injury is considered more of a two to three-week injury.

Bears OT Darnell Wright was fined $21,180 for unnecessary roughness.

Packers

Packers RT Zach Tom said he believes he’s over his knee injury and the bye week was crucial in his recovery.

“I feel like I’m close to 100 percent,” Tom said, via Packers Wire. “The big thing, with the bye week, was resting it. We didn’t have any practices or games. It allows you heal. It feels much better.”

Vikings

Dianna Russini reports the Vikings have received trade calls regarding DE Danielle Hunter , but have yet to receive a substantial offer.

Russini confirms QB Kirk Cousins is expected to remain in Minnesota for the duration of the season.

is expected to remain in Minnesota for the duration of the season. Vikings S Josh Metellus was fined $11,167 for unnecessary roughness.