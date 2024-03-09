NFC Rumors: Bears, RBs, Lions, Packers, Aaron Jones

Bears

ESPN 1000 analyst Jason McKie said that there’s mutual interest between the Bears and RB Josh Jacobs. He noted he and Jacobs share an agent.

“I know from his standpoint, Josh would love to be in a Bears uniform,” McKie said, via Bears Wire. “I texted him [Jacobs] would look great in a Bears uniform. He’s like, ‘hey, there’s mutual interest.’”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that the Vikings and Bears “acted at the scouting combine like teams interested in securing a feature back.”

La Canfora believes the Bears could be a “premier landing spot” for Giants free agent RB Saquon Barkley.

Lions

An GM who spoke with Jason La Canfora predicted that either EDGE Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack could end up with the Lions.

“I think Mack or Bosa ends up in Detroit,” the GM tells La Canfora.

Packers

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions that the Packers could be in the market for running back help in free agency.

La Canfora adds that Green Bay is “almost certain” to move from RB A.J. Dillon .

. According to La Canfora, the Packers appear to be mired in a “thorny renegotiation process” with RB Aaron Jones .

. In the event the Packers release Jones, La Canfora expects an immediate call from the Ravens and Cowboys, among other teams.