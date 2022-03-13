NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler mention the Buccaneers as a team that is on Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s radar, as among his goals is to land with a team that has a great chance to win. He has a no-trade clause.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says Tampa Bay is expected to make a formal trade offer for Watson, along with the Panthers and Saints.
Falcons
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons have made progress on an extension for LB Foyesade Oluokun on a deal worth more than $10 million a year.
- The Falcons added three void years on to the end of QB Matt Ryan‘s deal as a part of their restructure this past week. (Over The Cap)
Panthers
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Panthers owner David Tepper is preparing to make “competitive trade offers” in exchange for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. He adds no team aside from the Eagles has done as much homework on Watson, including on the two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.
- Wilson has heard Carolina wouldn’t be willing to include DE Brian Burns or S Jeremy Chinn in a trade. However, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR D.J. Moore and DT Derrick Brown could be fair game to augment the Panthers’ offer.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have also heard the Panthers have done extensive background work and will be extremely aggressive in their pursuit of Watson.
- However, Fowler says his sense is Carolina would prefer to keep McCaffrey in a deal for Watson in order to give him plenty of help on that side of the ball.
Saints
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that although Saints QB Jameis Winston remains a leading candidate to re-sign with New Orleans and start Week 1, Winston does plan to test the open market.
- If Winston is signed elsewhere, Graziano mentions a reunion with Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater as a Plan B for the Saints.
- Nick Underhill confirms the Saints have made an offer and are in the mix for a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
