NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the rumors of the Bears having a deal for Commanders DE Chase Young are not true.
- Washington has reportedly received a lot of calls for Young, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Alle up to this point.
- Glazer expects at least one of the three defensive linemen to get traded this week.
- As for what it could take to acquire Young, Glazer says it will likely be a “two-plus” or a “three-plus” because of the injuries he’s dealt with.
Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken reports that Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga may have suffered a low ankle sprain in the win over the Rams and will undergo further testing.
Giants
Giants HC Brian Daboll said he doesn’t have a crystal ball and doesn’t know if QB Daniel Jones‘ season is over.
“He’s getting better. We’ll see where he is next week. I don’t have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we’ll see where he is next week,” Daboll said, via PFT.
- Daboll noted that QB Tyrod Taylor was still in the hospital being evaluated for a rib injury and had no update after the overtime loss on Sunday. (PFT)
- The Giants later announced that Taylor will remain in the hospital overnight for evaluation.
- Giants S Xavier McKinney was fined $14,833 for unnecessary roughness in Week 7.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!