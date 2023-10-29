NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the rumors of the Bears having a deal for Commanders DE Chase Young are not true.

are not true. Washington has reportedly received a lot of calls for Young, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Alle up to this point.

As for what it could take to acquire Young, Glazer says it will likely be a “two-plus” or a “three-plus” because of the injuries he’s dealt with.

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken reports that Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga may have suffered a low ankle sprain in the win over the Rams and will undergo further testing.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he doesn’t have a crystal ball and doesn’t know if QB Daniel Jones‘ season is over.

“He’s getting better. We’ll see where he is next week. I don’t have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we’ll see where he is next week,” Daboll said, via PFT.

Daboll noted that QB Tyrod Taylor was still in the hospital being evaluated for a rib injury and had no update after the overtime loss on Sunday. (PFT)

Giants S Xavier McKinney was fined $14,833 for unnecessary roughness in Week 7.