NFC Rumors: Eagles, Panthers, Saints

Eagles

Jeremy Fowler mentions that the Eagles are among teams that could look to trade for defensive back depth before the deadline.

Panthers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers are believed to be among the teams who have gauged the trade market for receiver help in recent weeks.

However, Fowler adds that with the Panthers currently 0-6, they very well could be out of the mix at this point.

Fowler adds that S Jeremy Chinn and CB Donte Jackson could be had, but Jackson is considered “less available” than Chinn and Marshall.

Saints

Saints TE Foster Moreau was down on himself after dropping a catchable pass in the endzone.

“Yeah, you know, it’s tough,” Moreau said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “In front of every man, woman and child I’ve ever known. It’s a dark place to be. It’s the National Football League. It doesn’t come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought. The team fought as hard as we did, and it’s just unacceptable. It’s just pathetic.”

Saints RB Alvin Kamara reminded Moreau that there will be bigger plays and he’ll have the opportunity to make them.

“There’s going to be bigger plays,” Kamara said. “There’s going to be more plays out there. I just told him, man, he’s blessed for what he’s been through. That ain’t nothing. I ain’t worried about Fos not making that play. Honestly, I don’t think we should be in that position right there where we’re looking at that like, ‘Oh man, he should’ve caught it.’ Of course he should’ve caught it. He knows he should’ve caught it. Anybody in that position right there should’ve caught it. We’re pros. But Fos, man, if there’s anybody out there that cares, that’s uplifting his teammates, that’s doing everything he can to try to get a win and uplift everybody else and get them in the right mind frame to win, it’s him. Man, I’m not worried about that. It is what it is.”

Saints QB Derek Carr said the team didn’t lose the game on that one play and they will rally around Moreau.

“Our job as brothers and as family, as teammates, is to go really around him,” Carr said. “I’ve been in that moment where you miss a throw and you throw a bad pick and something like that and you feel like everybody hates you. Our job as teammates … is to put your arm around them and keep them pushing. To see our teammates react that way shows we have a good group. Because I’ve seen in moments like that where everybody just starts pointing fingers. … I’ve never been a believer, just because it happens in that moment. There’s so many things we could’ve done that wouldn’t even put him in that situation.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen thinks Derek Carr played well in Thursday’s loss to the Jaguars, but feels he could’ve improved in some areas: “Some good plays, some plays they’d like to have back,” via Katherine Terrell.