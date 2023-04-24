NFC Rumors: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance doesn’t have any idea about a possible trade and wouldn’t speculate on one. At this point, he is only looking forward to playing a full season in 2023.

“I got no comment on that,” Lance told Mike McFeely of InForum. “I have no information. Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year. This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King says the chances of the 49ers trading Lance before the draft are incredibly low, less than 10 percent. His market is quiet right now.

Cardinals

ESPN’s Todd McShay notes the Cardinals seem borderline desperate to trade down from the No. 3 pick and are hopeful a team gets antsy and moves up for a quarterback.

McShay adds that while defense is usually mocked to the Cardinals, he’s heard they want to make the offensive line a priority and could be targeting that position in a trade-back as the value makes more sense. Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski , Ohio State OT Paris Johnson and Georgia OT Broderick Jones would be possibilities.

, Ohio State OT and Georgia OT would be possibilities. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the consistent theme coming up when he asks other teams about the Cardinals is that GM Monti Ossenfort will want to make sure he has a clean hit on his first pick. Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. would fit that mold if available, as would Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson .

will want to make sure he has a clean hit on his first pick. Alabama DE would fit that mold if available, as would Texas Tech DE . Breer adds he’s heard the Cardinals love Johnson at tackle and Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon , and both are possibilities either in a trade back or even at No. 3 overall.

, and both are possibilities either in a trade back or even at No. 3 overall. NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Cardinals would take less than the traditional trade value chart says they should in order to move back. He also thinks they’d heavily consider taking Johnson No. 3 overall.

Rams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Rams connected to Boston College WR Zay Flowers but unless they trade back into the first round, it’s unlikely he’ll be on the board when they pick.