NFL Announces Black Friday Game Starting In 2023

The NFL announced that starting in 2023 it will launch a Black Friday game that will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The game will be scheduled to kick off at 3 PM Eastern on Friday the day after Thanksgiving. It will have the same broadcasting crew as the usual Thursday Night Football operation.

The league added that the participating teams will be revealed when the 2023 schedule is released next spring.

It doesn’t say specifically if this will continue beyond 2023, but that’s probably a safe assumption. The NFL nearly gave Amazon a Black Friday game this season but elected to hold off for another year.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer for NFL Media. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

“Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural Black Friday game, starting next year,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game.”

“We are gratified by the NFL’s support, and by the incredible reaction we’ve had from viewers to our broadcast, and are thrilled to give fans another game with Al, Kirk, Kaylee, and the entire TNF crew on Black Friday in 2023,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video, Amazon.