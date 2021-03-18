NFL Announces New Broadcast Deals

The NFL announced on Thursday it has signed new broadcast deals with media partners.

According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, the deals will make $10 billion a year for the NFL which is a huge increase from the last package and should lead to an explosion in revenues in the years to come.

The deal kicks in in 2023 and runs through 2033.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

Tom Pelissero reports this also clears the way for the owners to vote on an expected expansion to a 17-game regular season in 2021 at the meeting at the end of the month. Some highlights from the NFL’s announcement:

Amazon will now become the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in the NFL’s first-ever all-digital package.

ESPN holds onto Monday Night Football and adds two Super Bowls for its partner, AB. There are also additions to ESPN’s ESPN+ streaming service, including international games.

Deals with CBS, FOX and NBC will include expansions to each network’s streaming platforms.

The new deals also include more flexibility with moving around games into primetime slots on Sunday and Monday night, per the press release.

The Super Bowl schedule is as follows: