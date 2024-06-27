NFL Announces Roster Cuts, Trade Deadline & Other Important 2024-2025 Dates

The NFL announced on Thursday the official dates for several important parts of the league calendar in 2024 and 2025, including roster cuts and the new trade deadline after Week 9.

2024-2025 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT DATES

July 15

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a oneyear contract with his prior club for the 2024 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

Mid-July

Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year) beginning seven days

prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players. A club’s preseason training camp will be deemed to have officially opened on the designated reporting date for all rookies.

Clubs may require first-year players (defined as a player who signed a player contract with any NFL club in a prior league year, but who does not have a pension-credited season) to report on the designated reporting date for all rookies, or at any time thereafter, including, but not limited to, the designated reporting date for veteran quarterbacks and injured players, or the designated reporting date for all other veteran players.

Veteran quarterbacks and “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may be required to report to the club’s preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately

prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies.

July 22

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp [July 17 in 2024], whichever is later) signing period ends for unrestricted free agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by prior club. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating

rights.

August 1

Hall of Fame Game, Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, Canton, Ohio.

August 6

If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2024 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2025 league year.

August 8-11

First Preseason Weekend.

August 15-18

Second Preseason Weekend.

August 22-25

Third Preseason Weekend.

August 27

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on theActive/Inactive List.

Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.

August 28

Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon, New York time.

Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.

September 1

Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs, as defined in CBA Article 23, Section 10.

September 2-7

In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 4:00 p.m., New York time, (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game.

Each club must also file a weekly regular season Game Status Report with the NFL Communications department by 4:00 p.m., New York time (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) on Saturday for a Monday game; Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Wednesday for a Thursday game, Thursday for a Friday game, Thursday for a Saturday game, and Friday for a Sunday game. An update must be reported if there is any change in a player’s condition after the initial Game Status Report is filed.

September 5-6, 8-9

Kickoff Weekend presented by YouTube TV.

September 6

NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil) Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

September 27, 30, October 1

Beginning on the day after a club’s fourth regular season game (including any bye week), it is permitted to begin practicing players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness (if the player failed his preseason physical due to a nonfootball injury or illness) for a period not to exceed 21 days. Players may be activated during the 21-day practice period, or prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period.

October 6

NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, United Kingdom) New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

October 13

NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, United Kingdom) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

October 15-16

Fall League Meeting, Atlanta, Georgia.

October 20

NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium (London, United Kingdom) New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November 5

All trading ends for 2024 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

November 6

Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

November 10

NFL International Game at Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany) New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

November 12

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, signing period ends for Franchise Players who are eligible to receive offer sheets.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their unsigned Franchise and Transition Players, including Franchise Players who were eligible to receive offer sheets until this date. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in

2024.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their unrestricted free agents to whom the “UFA Tender” was made. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their restricted free agents, including those to whom the “June 1 Tender” was made. If such players remain unsigned after this date, they are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024.

December 10-11

Special League Meeting/Front Office Accelerator, Irving, Texas.

2025

January 4-5

Week 18.

January 6

Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2024 season, including players from the CFL.

Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2022 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2023. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 8

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.

January 11-13

Super Wild Card Weekend presented by Verizon.

Mid-January (Tentative)

Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility.

January 18-19

Divisional Playoffs presented by Intuit TurboTax.

January 26

AFC and NFC Championship Games presented by Intuit TurboTax.

January 30

East-West Shrine Bowl.

February 1

Senior Bowl, Mobile, Alabama.

February 2

Pro Bowl Games.

February 9

Super Bowl LIX, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

February 18

Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 4, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 24-March 3

NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 4

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 10-12

During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 10 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2024 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“unrepresented player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an unrepresented player.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

March 12

The 2025 league year and free agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2025 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2024 contracts.

The first day of the 2025 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

March 30-April 2

Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 7

Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2024 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 16

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft eligible player at its club facility.

April 18

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 21

Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 23

Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 24-26

NFL Draft, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

May 1

Deadline for clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft.

May 2-5 or May 9-12

Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 12

Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 20-21

Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Minneapolis, Minnesota.