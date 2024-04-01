NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses

The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit.

In total, players will receive $393.8 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.

Per the league’s official release:

Players have been paid nearly $2.4 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.

Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of all other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay.

If a player’s full season salary is less than the CBA Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons, additional salary will be imputed to that player so that his salary is equal to the Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons (i.e., $1.165M for the 2023 season). By imputing a minimum salary of $1.165 million, a slightly higher percentage of the pool is directed to high-performing veteran players whose salaries exceed $1.165 million, but are not among the highest in the League, as contemplated by the formula. This imputation of salary is solely for the purpose of calculating distributions from the pool and does not affect the actual salary paid to the player under his contract.

Top 25 Performance-Based Pay Distributions For 2023

Rank PLAYER 2023 CLUB POS. DISTRIBUTION

(ROUNDED) 1 John Simpson Baltimore G $974,613 2 Reed Blankenship Philadelphia S $923,059 3 Spencer Brown Buffalo T $912,723 4 Cordell Volson Cincinnati G $905,972 5 Kader Kohou Miami CB $878,167 6 Luke Fortner Jacksonville C $872,196 7 Trey Smith Kansas City G $865,484 8 O’Cyrus Torrence Buffalo G $847,180 9 Jamaree Salyer L.A. Chargers G $840,282 10 Tariq Woolen Seattle CB $839,154 11 Jason Pinnock N.Y. Giants S $817,224 12 Will Fries Indianapolis G $810,961 13 Brandon Stephens Baltimore S $805,253 14 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco CB $790,744 15 Camryn Bynum Minnesota S $785,489 16 Tony Adams N.Y. Jets S $777,965 17 Terrel Bernard Buffalo LB $777,092 18 Rodney Thomas Indianapolis S $769,445 19 Ben Bredeson N.Y. Giants G $764,130 20 DaRon Bland Dallas CB $759,756 21 Nate Landman Atlanta LB $753,273 22 Quinn Meinerz Denver G $747,505 23 Dan Moore Pittsburgh T $740,319 24 Brock Purdy San Francisco QB $739,795 25 Jonathon Cooper Denver LB $738,916