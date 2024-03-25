NFL Approves Three Rule Changes, Including Hip Drop Tackle Ban

The NFL announced they have approved three rule changes for the upcoming season, including a ban on the hip drop tackle.

The league also approved a proposal by the Lions to allow a team to challenge a third time if they win one challenge instead of two.

The hip drop tackle proposal has garnered a lot of attention. The NFL has said the injury rates for those kinds of tackles are 20-25 times higher than normal tackle attempts.

Players like Ravens TE Mark Andrews and Titans RB Tony Pollard are among the notable players who have been injured by the tackle, which is when a defender drops their body weight onto the legs and ankles of the ball carrier.

The specific language the NFL uses to describe the technique can be found here:

NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle (language attached). Also, a coach who wins at least one of his two allotted challenges is now permitted a third. He no longer needs to be correct on two challenges to earn a third. pic.twitter.com/aaebjE2ylA — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2024

Reports indicate the league will try to enforce this with penalties after the fact rather than flags on the field.