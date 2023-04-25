NFL Draft Notes: Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is hoping to be recovered from his torn ACL at the start of September. He seemed confident and relaxed as he spoke about the injury, his feelings of being drafted, and his individual workouts.

“I’m able to throw routes on air and stuff,” Hooker said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I’ll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I’m just going to continue to heal, take it day by day.“I’ll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1. Just realizing I have no choice but to take it day by day. My leg won’t allow for me to do stuff if I try to rush it. Just continuing to be positive and control what I can control.”

“Really honestly, it’s been a dream of mine for a very long time,” Hooker said of being drafted. “I don’t know when it really (set) in. I want to say, honestly, around 2019, I was like, ‘OK, I can really be a first-round pick at some point.’ I thought I should have (declared for the draft) last year, but I made a good decision coming back. It really benefited me.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hooker said of his chance to workout for teams. “So I’m extremely blessed to be in this position and to be able to venture out and travel everywhere and talk football at a high level with all these executives and pick their brains. I always want to leave with some type of gem. You’ll never know where that will come from. It’s just a great opportunity to be able to be in this position. A lot of times, they want to see me in action. (Visiting) teams, we walked out onto the field, and I’m in my slacks and polo. I’m out there barking out calls under center, going through footwork just like a walk-through. I think a lot of that stuff is pretty cool to see. They want to see how I react if I mess up on a play. All eyes are on me. Everything I do is being judged to the T. Whenever I’m out there, I’m really just relaxing and having a good time. We’re playing football. Being able to learn, I like being in control. A lot of guys might not want to have all that responsibility at the line of scrimmage. I do. I would rather have all the freedom in the world to get up there and be in control.”

Caleb Williams

Many NFL coaches, who spoke anonymously, are looking forward to seeing USC QB Caleb Williams during next year’s draft process. Some are even comparing him to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Caleb is unbelievable, man,” one NFL offensive assistant coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I think he is, by far, better than these guys. He is really good. His arm is special. His play extension is special. His throw selection is special. He takes care of the ball well. The throws he makes … it’s not just the off-platform throws, it’s a lot of creating lanes for himself to throw. He’s the closest I’ve seen to (Patrick) Mahomes. He’s like a refined Mahomes. It’s hard to compare anybody to Mahomes, but he really does play like him. I don’t think his arm is quite like that, but it’s definitely special for college. It’s not quite as freaky as Pat’s, but it’s upper-level for the NFL. He’s much bigger than Bryce (Young). He’s got this thick lower body, thick ankles, big, thick calves. And he plays fast.”

“Caleb is special,” said an NFL QB coach. “He’s a freak. What don’t you like about the guy? Smart kid. Sees the field. Can make every throw. Doesn’t matter if he goes to New York or Green Bay, I think he can handle every situation. Kids like him. I think that’s important.”

“He’s special in terms of improvising,” said another coach. “He has a cannon and he does some Mahomes things. He’s extremely accurate off of his back foot and on the run. He needs to keep working on throwing on time and getting on rhythm. He doesn’t have the speed of Kyler Murray, and at the next level, I don’t think he’s gonna be able to run away from linebackers like he can at the college level.”