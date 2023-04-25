NFL Draft Notes: Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker

NFL Draft
- Tom Pelissero of NFL Media listed six players who have a chance to be surprise picks in the first round of the draft, including Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison, who ran the second-fastest 40-yard-dash among offensive linemen prospects.
- Another offensive lineman mentioned by Pelissero is Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron, who has an imposing size and could wind up playing guard in the NFL.
- Pelissero notes that one executive compares Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to Anthony Barr. Simpson could be a first-round pick who still needs some time to develop.
- Another NFL executive predicted that Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes could wind up going in the middle of the first round due to his blazing speed, despite his weight at six feet tall of only 166 pounds.
- One player whose speed could also see them go in the first round, per Pelissero, is Michigan CB D.J. Turner, who posted the top combine speed of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard-dash.
- Finally, Pelissero lists Clemson DT Bryan Bresee, who has had both injury and personal setbacks on his way to the draft including a torn ACL and the death of his sister from brain cancer.
Bryce Young
Alabama QB Bryce Young knows there are questions about his height heading into the draft but says he can make up for it with his anticipation and ability to find receivers.
“I think it’s a lot about anticipation, knowing where your guys are going be, and then knowing where the defense [will be],” Young said, via Pro Football Talk. “Trying to find throwing lane and seeing in between and again, even when you can’t see, it’s knowing where people are going to be at based off of understanding the concept, understanding the defense you’re getting, and knowing what you have to account for and who you have to account for based off where you’re trying to throw.”
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is hoping to be recovered from his torn ACL at the start of September. He seemed confident and relaxed as he spoke about the injury, his feelings of being drafted, and his individual workouts.
“I’m able to throw routes on air and stuff,” Hooker said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I’ll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I’m just going to continue to heal, take it day by day.“I’ll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1. Just realizing I have no choice but to take it day by day. My leg won’t allow for me to do stuff if I try to rush it. Just continuing to be positive and control what I can control.”
“Really honestly, it’s been a dream of mine for a very long time,” Hooker said of being drafted. “I don’t know when it really (set) in. I want to say, honestly, around 2019, I was like, ‘OK, I can really be a first-round pick at some point.’ I thought I should have (declared for the draft) last year, but I made a good decision coming back. It really benefited me.”
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hooker said of his chance to workout for teams. “So I’m extremely blessed to be in this position and to be able to venture out and travel everywhere and talk football at a high level with all these executives and pick their brains. I always want to leave with some type of gem. You’ll never know where that will come from. It’s just a great opportunity to be able to be in this position. A lot of times, they want to see me in action. (Visiting) teams, we walked out onto the field, and I’m in my slacks and polo. I’m out there barking out calls under center, going through footwork just like a walk-through. I think a lot of that stuff is pretty cool to see. They want to see how I react if I mess up on a play. All eyes are on me. Everything I do is being judged to the T. Whenever I’m out there, I’m really just relaxing and having a good time. We’re playing football. Being able to learn, I like being in control. A lot of guys might not want to have all that responsibility at the line of scrimmage. I do. I would rather have all the freedom in the world to get up there and be in control.”
Caleb Williams
Many NFL coaches, who spoke anonymously, are looking forward to seeing USC QB Caleb Williams during next year’s draft process. Some are even comparing him to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
“Caleb is unbelievable, man,” one NFL offensive assistant coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I think he is, by far, better than these guys. He is really good. His arm is special. His play extension is special. His throw selection is special. He takes care of the ball well. The throws he makes … it’s not just the off-platform throws, it’s a lot of creating lanes for himself to throw. He’s the closest I’ve seen to (Patrick) Mahomes. He’s like a refined Mahomes. It’s hard to compare anybody to Mahomes, but he really does play like him. I don’t think his arm is quite like that, but it’s definitely special for college. It’s not quite as freaky as Pat’s, but it’s upper-level for the NFL. He’s much bigger than Bryce (Young). He’s got this thick lower body, thick ankles, big, thick calves. And he plays fast.”
“Caleb is special,” said an NFL QB coach. “He’s a freak. What don’t you like about the guy? Smart kid. Sees the field. Can make every throw. Doesn’t matter if he goes to New York or Green Bay, I think he can handle every situation. Kids like him. I think that’s important.”
“He’s special in terms of improvising,” said another coach. “He has a cannon and he does some Mahomes things. He’s extremely accurate off of his back foot and on the run. He needs to keep working on throwing on time and getting on rhythm. He doesn’t have the speed of Kyler Murray, and at the next level, I don’t think he’s gonna be able to run away from linebackers like he can at the college level.”
