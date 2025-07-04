NFL Draft Notes: Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, Garrett Nussmeier

Drew Allar
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah gives his initial scouting report on Penn State QB Drew Allar, who elected to return for another college season in 2025 despite some first-round buzz last year. Jeremiah says a lot of that stems from Allar’s prototypical size and arm strength at 6-5 and 236 pounds.
- Jeremiah notes Allar has easy arm strength and also does a good job going through his progressions and throwing with anticipation. He’s not quick, but Allar is capable of hurting defenses on the ground when he gets going, per Jeremiah. Most importantly, he’s heard scouts praise Allar’s work ethic and makeup.
- Jeremiah wants to see Allar make more layups and refine his footwork under pressure this upcoming season, noting the two are related. Allar can get sped up in his process and lose control of the ball, per Jeremiah, who adds he needs to learn to quiet his feet and eliminate the consistent habit of fading away in his drop when he feels or thinks he feels pressure.
- Overall, Allar reminds Jeremiah of longtime NFL QB Joe Flacco, writing that both are big-bodied, big-armed passers who can get streaky, both hot and cold.
Cade Klubnik
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah took an early look at Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, one of the top prospects in early projections for the 2026 NFL Draft. Jeremiah was impressed by Klubnik’s athleticism, pointing out he rushed for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
- Jeremiah added Klubnik is good throwing on the move, and he also did well on touch throws and operating Clemson’s RPO game on offense.
- However, Jeremiah has doubts about Klubnik’s arm strength, and also notes he’s not the biggest at just 6-2 and 210 pounds, per the team’s listing.
- Overall, Jeremiah writes that he struggled to come up with a clean comparison for Klubnik, but that he was reminded in some ways of former Dolphins and Titans starter Ryan Tannehill.
Garrett Nussmeier
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says he’s impressed with the easy command LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier has of the offense, and his time waiting for the starting opportunity behind the scenes clearly paid off, as did probably being the son of NFL QB coach Doug Nussmeier.
- Jeremiah also highlights Nussmeier’s quick processing — often reaching his third progression — smooth delivery, catchable passes and toughness to absorb hits in the pocket while still getting off throws as standout traits.
- As far as negatives, Jeremiah notes Nussmeier is a clunky mover. He also wants to see Nussmeier clean up his accuracy and decision-making on drive throws to avoid turnovers, pointing out when Nussmeier tries to put extra zip on a ball, he’s prone to sailing it.
- That shows a lack of arm strength, per Jeremiah, and while it’s something he can improve to a degree, overall Nussmeier has limited physical traits at just 6-0 and 204 pounds (spring measurements Jeremiah obtained) with limited mobility outside of the pocket.
- Overall, Jeremiah sees shades of Andy Dalton, Brock Purdy and Tony Romo in Nussmeier’s game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!