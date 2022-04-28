NFL Draft Rumors: Jordan Davis, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Malik Willis

Cornerbacks

Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner and LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. are two players that could spark movement in the back-half of the top-10 if they fall, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Seahawks have done extensive work on Stingley and could very well buck the trend of them not taking a cornerback early. Seattle hasn’t drafted a corner higher than 90th overall in 12 years.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie, who’s been overshadowed due to a star-studded defensive back draft class, is seen by at least one general manager as a safer pick than Stingley.

“There’s a difference,” one GM said. “But McDuffie’s a really good player, a really sound player.” And an AFC exec added that McDuffie’s “cleaner than Stingley for a lot of reasons. The size really is the only knock on McDuffie. He can cover, he can tackle. He’s not very big or strong, but he can play inside and out, zone or man. He’s a safer pick than Stingley.”

Clemson CB Andrew Booth‘s medical concerns are an issue for a lot of teams, and CB Kyler Gordon didn’t run as well as many would have hoped, so Breer believes that CB Kaiir Elam has a great chance to become the fourth cornerback off of the board.

Jordan Davis

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Georgia standout DT Jordan Davis could be gone in the early teens, with the Eagles, Saints and Ravens all considered legitimate landing spots for him.

NFL Media’s Michael Giardi adds, however, he’s heard top-10 buzz for Davis.

Malik Willis

Liberty HC Hugh Freeze admitted he didn’t have a good read on which team he thinks will draft QB Malik Willis tonight. But he says the Steelers, Seahawks and Panthers have been in touch with him the most.

“In the right place, he can come in and play,” Freeze said via NFL Media. “Particularly with the way we all struggle to protect the passer today because of the great defensive lines we face, I just think he has the biggest upside to extend plays and extend drives, which is valuable.”