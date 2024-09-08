NFL Expected To Approve Tom Brady’s Purchase Of Raiders Stake Before End Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL is expected to approve a sale of a minority stake in the Raiders to Tom Brady before the end of the 2024 season.

Brady’s bid was initially expected to be approved over a year ago at the May owners meetings in 2023. Instead, the deal has been under extensive review by the league finance committee, which had qualms with the initial valuation the Raiders put on the stake they sold to Brady.

There have also been logistics to work out with Brady’s role this upcoming season as a color commentator for FOX, per Rapoport. Brady is not allowed to be in another team’s facility, watch practice and or participate in production meetings.

Rapoport notes the approval vote for Brady’s purchase could be at the league meetings in either October or December.

Brady, 47, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.