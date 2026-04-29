NFL GM Predicts Cardinals Will Trade Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals approach the 2026 season with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as two veteran quarterbacks on the roster, while they took Miami QB Carson Beck in the third round of the recent draft.

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites an anonymous general manager who expects Arizona to trade Brissett ahead of next season’s trade deadline.

“They’ll move Brissett by the deadline,” the GM said. “Watch.”

Another general manager points out that Beck was the most “pro-ready” quarterback prospect available in this year’s draft and is skeptical about the Cardinals sitting him for the entire year.

“They took the quarterback who is the most pro-ready of any of them, for Week 1,” the GM said. “Even more than (first-overall pick Fernando) Mendoza. He’s been in college six years, like I don’t think you take him there to sit. But that’s still a third-round pick you could have used on something for 2027.”

Last month, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported Arizona had yet to inform Brissett that he would be the Week 1 starter in 2026.

The Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray this offseason, and Brissett filled in as the starter for the final 12 games last year. However, Arizona signed Minshew after hiring HC Mike LaFleur, while the addition of Beck is intriguing and perhaps shows some intention from the new coaching staff.

Brissett did not attend Phase 1 of the team’s offseason program as he seeks a new contract that pays him as the starter. He is set to make a salary of $9.06 million in 2026 with $1.5 million guaranteed.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.