NFL Injury Report: Week 4

ARIZONA CARDINALS
Status Report:
- OUT
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
- QUESTIONABLE
- LB Krys Barnes (finger), WR Marquise Brown (thumb), RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), T Paris Johnson (ankle)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Status Report:
- DOUBTFUL
- WR Jauan Jennings (shin)
- QUESTIONABLE
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)
ATLANTA FALCONS
Status Report:
- OUT
- WR Josh Ali (ankle)
- QUESTIONABLE
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (knee), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)
- QUESTIONABLE
- WR Jamal Agnew (quadricep), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), T Anton Harrison (ankle)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Status Report:
- OUT
- WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), LB David Ojabo (ankle, knee), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
- DOUBTFUL
- T Ronnie Stanley (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE
- S Kyle Hamilton (back), RB Justice Hill (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Status Report:
- QUESTIONABLE
- QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Status Report:
- OUT
- WR Charlie Jones (thumb), TE Irv Smith (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
TENNESSEE TITANS
Status Report:
- OUT
- WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring), T Peter Skoronski (abdomen)
- QUESTIONABLE
- DE Denico Autry (groin), DT Teair Tart (knee)
DENVER BRONCOS
Status Report:
- OUT
- LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip), DT Mike Purcell (ribs)
- QUESTIONABLE
- S Justin Simmons (hip)
CHICAGO BEARS
Status Report:
- OUT
- CB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), S Eddie Jackson (foot), CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- RB Travis Homer (ankle)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Status Report:
- OUT
- LB Nick Bolton (ankle), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder)
NEW YORK JETS
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Tony Adams (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (concussion)
- DOUBTFUL
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- LB Curtis Bolton (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), DE Malcolm Koonce (groin), S Roderic Teamer (Achilles)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- C Corey Linsley (illness), S J.T. Woods (illness)
- DOUBTFUL
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- DE Joey Bosa (hamstring, toe), S Alohi Gilman (heel)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Status Report:
- QUESTIONABLE
- TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), T Alaric Jackson (hamstring), S John Johnson (face), WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Status Report:
- OUT
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion), T Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
- QUESTIONABLE
- DT DeForest Buckner (groin, back), QB Sam Ehlinger (right shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (toe)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Status Report:
- OUT
- LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)
- QUESTIONABLE
- RB Salvon Ahmed (groin), T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), S DeShon Elliott (ankle, groin), C Connor Williams (groin)
BUFFALO BILLS
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Jordan Poyer (knee)
- LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
- CB Taron Johnson (hip)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Lewis Cine (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- C Garrett Bradbury (back), DE Marcus Davenport (ankle), QB Jaren Hall (not injury related – personal matter)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip), WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion), RB Miles Sanders (groin)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Status Report:
- QUESTIONABLE
- DT Christian Barmore (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)
DALLAS COWBOYS
Status Report:
- OUT
- T Tyron Smith (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE
- C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), G Zack Martin (ankle)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- G James Daniels (groin), P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Status Report:
- OUT
- G Josh Jones (hand), LB Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), T Laremy Tunsil (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE
- C Michael Deiter (chest)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- CB Jamel Dean (neck, shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), DT Calijah Kancey (calf), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- CB Carlton Davis (toe), DT Vita Vea (pectoral), LB Devin White (foot)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Status Report:
- OUT
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), S Jordan Howden (finger), G Cesar Ruiz (concussion)
- QUESTIONABLE
- QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), TE Foster Moreau (ankle)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Status Report:
- OUT
- RB Chris Rodriguez (illness)
- QUESTIONABLE
- S Percy Butler (foot)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Status Report:
- OUT
- S Sydney Brown (hamstring), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE
- S Justin Evans (neck)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!