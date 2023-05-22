NFL Investigating Second Wave Of Potential Gambling Policy Violations

Per ESPN’s David Perdum, the NFL is investigating a second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy.

This report indicates there could be more notable suspensions coming as players and the league as a whole adjust to the NFL’s embrace of legalized sports betting.

Five players were suspended back in April, including Lions WR Jameson Williams, and there have been other notable suspensions for violators of the policy, including Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley who missed the entire 2022 season due to his suspension.

Williams and Lions WR Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for placing bets at the team facility, while Ridley and others who bet on NFL games were suspended for a year.

NFL policy prevents any player, coach, front office, team or league employee or official from “placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party,” on an NFL game or league event.

Players can bet on other sports but must not do so while at the team facility or traveling with the team on road trips. Fantasy football is allowed but no player or league employee is allowed to accept any prize worth more than $250.

“These prohibitions are intended to avoid any appearance of impropriety which may result from participation in fantasy football games by an individual perceived to have an unfair advantage due to the preferential access to information,” the NFL policy states.

Sportsbooks and betting apps have location tracking technology to ensure bettors are complying with state and local regulations, as sports betting is not legal in every state yet. The NFL has partnered with these entities to monitor the market for improper bets.

“We have long focused on expanding our monitoring efforts, working with a variety of tools and resources while remaining in sync with the growing regulated market,” David Highhill, a vice president and general manager who oversees sports betting for the NFL, told ESPN. “Our monitoring efforts include internal measures, along with resources and services provided by our partners to ensure we have the most comprehensive information possible.”

The league has training for all players and employees on the gambling policy and its ramifications.

“We are very explicit in the training to explain that if you are involved with the NFL, you can never bet on the NFL,” Highill said.

“There should be no misunderstanding on the policies.”