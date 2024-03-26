NFL Moves Trade Deadline To Week 9

According to Jonathan Jones, the NFL has voted to move the trade deadline to Week 9.

There were two proposals on the table, one from the Steelers to move the deadline to Week 9 which was approved and one from the Browns and others to push it to Week 10.

The NFL can be shy about making big changes, so it’s not a surprise that owners felt the Week 9 proposal was more palatable.

The rationale is that with the season extended to 17 games, it makes more sense to give teams extra time to assess potential deals.

Right now the trade deadline is at the conclusion of Week 8 which usually falls right at the end of October or beginning of November.

We at NFL Trade Rumors fully support this proposed rule change and believe it’s overdue. In fact, there’s a case the deadline could be moved back to Week 12.

We’ll have more on proposed NFL rule changes as the news is available.