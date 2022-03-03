NFL & NFLPA Agree To Suspend All COVID-19 Protocols Immediately

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to immediately suspend all aspects of the COVID-19 protocols.

Teams were informed today in a memo, per Lindsay Jones, that all of the pandemic-related restrictions from the past two years would be lifted.

That means no more testing, no more tracking, no more limits on team personnel, no more masks required in team facilities, etc.

That of course is subject to change based on the latest health recommendations. The memo adds teams must still adhere to respective state and local regulations. But for now, it seems like things are on track to be back to normal in 2022.

The full memo can be found here:

Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

We’ll have more on the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols as the news is available.