NFL Not Placing QB Deshaun Watson On Commissioner’s Exempt List, Looking Into Most Recent Lawsuit

The NFL released a statement saying it is reviewing the latest accusation against Browns QB Deshaun Watson but is not placing him on the commissioner’s exempt list at this time, per Dan Graziano.

“The NFL is reviewing the complaint and will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy. At this time, the league is not considering putting Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.”

Watson was named in a lawsuit on Monday by a woman who says the quarterback sexually assaulted her on a date in 2020. The details in the lawsuit mirror the two dozen complaints of sexual misconduct from various massage therapists that resulted in an 11-game suspension for Watson in 2022.

Tom Pelissero notes there are no criminal charges at this time and the NFL has only just begun its review of the civil proceedings.

Watson, 28, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson has appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 24 of 45 pass attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He’s added five carries for 39 yards .

