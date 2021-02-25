NFL Notes: Free Agency, Kenny Golladay, Russell Wilson

Free Agency According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told agents on a videoconference that replaced the annual agent seminar that he expects the salary cap in 2021 to be pretty close to the $180 million floor it was recently bumped up to. The final figure depends on the new TV deals but Smith said it will be drastically lower than the $198.2 million it was in 2020.

Graziano points out that while corporate collusion is obviously illegal, there are no laws against worker, in this case player, collusion.

Smith also told agents that the 2022 and possibly even 2023 salary caps could be affected, as the NFL is propping up the cap this year by borrowing from future revenues, per Graziano. Kenny Golladay

The free agency tea leaves seem to suggest the Lions won’t let WR Kenny Golladay get out of Detroit, first with the franchise tag and then presumably with a long-term deal at some point after that. Lions front office executive Chris Spielman talked glowingly about Golladay in a recent radio appearance.

“I think Kenny is a, he’s a competitive guy and the thing that I’ve always admired most about Kenny when doing the games on TV is his ability to win the 50-50 ball,” Spielman said via the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “I just think his size and what he can bring to the table is something that a lot of people liked about Kenny Golladay, including me.”

Some have questioned whether an extension for the 27-year-old Golladay makes sense when the Lions are staring down the barrel of a potentially lengthy rebuilding process. But Spielman suggested Golladay is one of the priorities in that rebuild.

“I have a theory that you kind of, back when I played . . . you used to build from the inside out,” Spielman said. “Well, today’s league, I think you build from the outside in.”

Russell Wilson