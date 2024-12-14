Lions Call Up Two Players Including DB Jamal Adams

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DB Jamal Adams and LB Abraham Beauplan for Week 15.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans. Tennessee cut him loose in October and he signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in four games for the Lions and Titans and recorded four tackles.