NFL Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Peterson

J. J. McCarthy

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had some quotes after Michigan’s Pro Day. McCarthy talked about how he felt he addressed potential flaws in his workout while noting the intangibles as a large contributor to success.

“I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that,” McCarthy said, via Austin Meek of The Athletic. “I felt like I did that today. I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there.”

“It’s about potential, traits, character — all that little stuff. You could throw for 5,000 yards in a year, but if you have awful character and your teammates don’t like you, what’s that going to do for you? I pride myself on the intangibles and being able to be a leader.”

Jayden Daniels LSU QB Jayden Daniels went viral on social media due to a picture of his elbow being distorted during one of his throws. “My elbow is perfectly fine… stop the cap!” Daniels said, via his social media. Patrick Peterson Pittsburgh cut veteran CB Patrick Peterson following the season and he remains a free agent through the first portion of free agency. Despite the lack of a deal to this point, Peterson still believes he can play the cornerback position at a high level. “Me and my agent have had conversations with a couple teams,” Peterson said on the NFL on Fox podcast. “Nothing really serious thus far, but there has been conversations. . . . We’ll see what happens in the next couple months.” “I don’t want to start at safety because that’s a different animal back there. That’s a different view back there. If that is the case, I would need to be warned going into the season to get my body, my mental prepared. It’s different being at the safety from the cornerback position, having those open-field tackles.”