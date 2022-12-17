NFL Notes: Panthers, Ravens, Marshon Lattimore, Saints

Panthers

Panthers WR D.J. Moore was limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Week 15. (Field Yates)

was limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Week 15. (Field Yates) Jeremy Fowler reports that Moore is expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh had praise for the way that G Ben Powers has been playing lately.

“[He’s playing] incredibly consistent football,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “Play after play, week after week, he’s been playing at a very high standard, very consistently well. You know what you’re going to get, and it’s going to be very good football. So, run, pass whatever it might be, pulling, power blocking, it’s all been very good. So, I’m very happy with him.”

Jordan Schultz reports that Ravens rookie OLB David Ojabo will make his NFL debut Saturday against the Browns.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after retaliating against Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor. Okorafor was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness as well. (Ian Rapoport)

Saints

Saints co-DC Kris Richard said it’s still unclear when CB Marshon Lattimore will return.

“It’s delicate,” Richard said, via Nola.com. “We don’t know. It’s on an ‘as is’ basis. He’s going to go as far as he can take it.”

Richard said it comes down to Lattimore knowing his body and being able to sustain contact without risk of further injury.

“That’s the difficult part with internal injuries: Nobody knows his body better than him,” Richard said. “The difficult part is trying to throw him out there without having pure contact and expecting him to be able to tackle and perform at a top-notch level that we’ve been accustomed to.”

Lattimore will have to prove that he can handle contact in a practice setting first before he’s able to step onto the field.

“We can’t expect his first contact, his first physical contact, to be out there in the game and then expect results from that,” Richard said. “So we’re doing little things in practice to make sure we’re ramping that up and getting him comfortable and prepared.”