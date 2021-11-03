NFL Notes: Peyton Manning/Broncos Ownership, Henry Ruggs, Olivier Vernon

Peyton Manning/Broncos Ownership

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning said he is currently not involved with any new group of owners who are looking to purchase the franchise.

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team? I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar. People are obviously interested, they’re curious. I care because I live here and I go to the games, and I want to know what’s going to happen like everyone else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody.”

Manning went on to say that even if something came together, he has not made a decision on whether or not he would involve himself with a potential group of buyers.

“Even if I’m offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it,’‘ Manning said. “I actually like what I’m doing now. I get to stay close to the game … I get to coach [son] Marshall’s flag football team, I went to a doubleheader softball game to see [daughter] Mosley play. I’m just taking everything on a one year at a time basis, next year who knows how I’ll feel … But I’ll always be a part of the Broncos, I’ll say that.”