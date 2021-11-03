NFL Notes: Peyton Manning/Broncos Ownership, Henry Ruggs, Olivier Vernon

Peyton Manning/Broncos Ownership
Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning said he is currently not involved with any new group of owners who are looking to purchase the franchise.
“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team? I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar. People are obviously interested, they’re curious. I care because I live here and I go to the games, and I want to know what’s going to happen like everyone else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody.”
Manning went on to say that even if something came together, he has not made a decision on whether or not he would involve himself with a potential group of buyers.
“Even if I’m offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it,’‘ Manning said. “I actually like what I’m doing now. I get to stay close to the game … I get to coach [son] Marshall’s flag football team, I went to a doubleheader softball game to see [daughter] Mosley play. I’m just taking everything on a one year at a time basis, next year who knows how I’ll feel … But I’ll always be a part of the Broncos, I’ll say that.”
Henry Ruggs
- Prosecutor Eric Bauman said former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph two seconds before the crash and was an estimated 127 mph when airbags deployed. (Katelyn Newberg)
- Bauman indicated the Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and a loaded gun was found in the car. (Katelyn Newberg)
Olivier Vernon
- According to Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, veteran free-agent DE Olivier Vernon isn’t fully recovered from his ruptured Achilles yet and is not in a position to sign with a team.
