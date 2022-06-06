NFL Notes: Roger Goodell, Broncos Ownership, Peyton Manning, Deshaun Watson

Roger Goodell
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to stay in his current job past the end of his deal in March of 2024, although some had speculated the 63-year-old would be ready to retire sooner rather than later.
- King adds to expect an extension of about three or four years for Goodell, which will allow his successor a few years to get used to the job before plunging into a renewed round of CBA negotiations before the current deal expires in 2030.
Broncos Ownership
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the bids for Broncos ownership were due by 3 p.m. on Monday.
- A report by Forbes states Walmart heir Rob Walton will submit the winning bid at $4.5 billion. However, Klis says that while that may end up being correct, the process is still ongoing and there are five groups who will place bids.
- The trust currently running the franchise is obligated to take the highest bid and Walton has the deepest pockets of anyone looking to buy the team.
- All four bidders on the Denver Broncos franchise have spoken with former QB Peyton Manning about joining their group as a minority owner. (Klis)
Deshaun Watson
- As was previously reported as being expected to happen, Browns QB Deshaun Watson had a 24th civil lawsuit filed against him. (Sarah Barshop)
- The allegations in the case mirror a lot of the ones from the other 23 women who say Watson was sexually inappropriate with them, with the quarterback setting up massage appointments over social media and then crossing boundaries during the meeting. (Kalyn Kahler)
