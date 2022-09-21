NFL Notes: Sean Payton, Buccaneers, Panthers

Sean Payton

When asked if he’d be interested in coaching next year, Sean Payton thought a while, then responded he would “definitely be interested” if the right situation presented itself but he’s also enjoying his role as a broadcaster.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now, more maybe than I thought,” Payton said via New Orleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. “If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. There’s no utopia when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, it could come in two years. In the meantime, though, you do get immersed in what you’re currently doing. I’ve just been focused on that.”

Payton admitted Week 2’s game between the Saints and Buccaneers made him miss being on the sidelines.

“This past weekend’s game versus Tampa was the first time I had a version of FOMO. I was jealous of everyone that was there.”

Buccaneers

PFN’s Aaron Wilson writes WR Cole Beasley was sought after by the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady for his reliability after dropped passes were an issue in Week 2. He’s not expected to stay on the practice squad long.

was sought after by the Buccaneers and QB for his reliability after dropped passes were an issue in Week 2. He’s not expected to stay on the practice squad long. Former WR Julian Edelman said while making an appearance with NFL on CBS that he never got a call from the Buccaneers about potentially coming out of retirement: “I don’t want to talk about this. They signed Cole Beasley . I didn’t get a call.”

said while making an appearance with NFL on CBS that he never got a call from the Buccaneers about potentially coming out of retirement: “I don’t want to talk about this. They signed . I didn’t get a call.” According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, DE Akiem Hicks is expected to miss four games after suffering a torn plantar fascia but won’t be placed on injured reserve.

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said that they have a lot of trust in WR Rashard Higgins ‘ catching ability and thinks it will be beneficial against the Saints’ defensive backs in Week 3. (Joe Person)

said that they have a lot of trust in WR ‘ catching ability and thinks it will be beneficial against the Saints’ defensive backs in Week 3. (Joe Person) Panthers CB Donte Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday after tweaking his hamstring in Week 2. (Person)