NFL Officially Announces Washington Hosting 2027 NFL Draft

The NFL officially announced that Washington D.C. will host the 2027 NFL Draft, as previously reported.

The announcement came in the Oval Office alongside of President Donald J. Trump.

The event will take place across the District’s most iconic landmarks, including the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride. With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser we’re looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”

“The NFL Draft is one of the biggest moments in sports—and we’re incredibly proud to help bring it to Washington, D.C.,” said Commanders owner Josh Harris. “It will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, millions of viewers around the world, and generate jobs, tax revenue, and meaningful economic impact across the city. The Draft is a powerful reminder of how sports bring people together – and we’re honored to play a role in that. Since we started this journey less than two years ago, we’ve seen an NFC Championship Game, an agreement to return to RFK, and now the NFL draft in Washington. Thank you to President Trump for your leadership, to Mayor Bowser for your partnership, and to Commissioner Roger Goodell for your support in bringing the Draft back to the nation’s capital. We look forward to welcoming the football world to Washington in 2027. Today is a great day for the DMV, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

“This is a historic occasion for Washington, DC, and we are absolutely honored to host the 2027 NFL Draft,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “The NFL Draft will provide football fans with an unforgettable experience, while showcasing all that makes Washington, DC a world-class destination and the Sports Capital. We look forward to working with our partners and community to deliver a world-class event that reflects the dynamic spirit of our city.”

The draft just had a successful showing in the country’s smallest sports city, Green Bay, and will be hosted by the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next year.

Packers president Mark Murphy said recently that as many as 20 NFL cities were bidding to host the event.

Washington has had a lot of positive momentum the last year or so with a new ownership group, a playoff run from the Commanders and plans are moving forward for a new stadium in Washington, D.C.

We’ll have more regarding the draft as the news is available.