Several Teams Open To Trading Draft Picks

Jeremy Fowler reports on three teams that are most likely willing to trade picks in the upcoming draft in Pittsburgh.

Fowler notes that the Cardinals and Titans, who hold the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively, are both open to moving back.

One potential trade team mentioned by Fowler is the Cowboys, who hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks and have defensive needs that could prompt them to move up.

However, Fowler adds that Dallas is comfortable staying with the picks they have and isn’t actively making calls to find a deal at this time.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also heard from a general manager that there could be two trades in the top 10 picks, with the Cowboys at No. 12 and the Jets at No. 16 being two teams that could move up.

Miller could see there being as many as eight trades in the first round, reporting that teams he’s spoken to expect activity because there are “so few blue-chip-caliber prospects.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Cardinals, Browns, Titans, Giants, and Commanders as teams that would like to drop down in exchange for more picks.

Breer also mentioned trade buzz involving the Cowboys and added that the Cardinals have emerged as a trade-down team because the talent at No. 3, specifically at offensive line, doesn’t neatly align with their needs.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.