Packers Cut Three Players

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released TE McCallan Castles, CB Tyron Herring, and LB Jamon Johnson on Friday.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 17, 2026

Johnson, 24, began his career at Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Kentucky in 2024. He was a two-time National Champion at Georgia, and in 2022, he was a First-team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC.

The Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent in April of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in two games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles and one pass defense.