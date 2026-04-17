Over 20 Teams Attending Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson’s Personal Workout

According to Jordan Schultz, over 20 teams and multiple general managers are attending Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson‘s personal workout on Friday.

Schultz lists the Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, and Chargers among the teams in attendance.

Tyson has taken top-30 visits with the Browns, Commanders, and Saints during the pre-draft process, while he met formally at the NFL Combine with the Bills, Chiefs, Jets, Ravens, Steelers, and Seahawks.

Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.