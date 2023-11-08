NFL Opens Up All-Star Games To Underclassmen

The NFL announced it is allowing underclassmen to be eligible for the college all-star games as a part of the pre-draft process, per Adam Schefter.

Before, seniors were the only draft prospects eligible to play in the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl or other all-star games held between the end of the college season and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Now, juniors will be allowed to participate, which will amp up the star power of these games assuming they choose to participate. Often players who declare for the draft early have received positive feedback from the NFL that they will be drafted higher.

It will also provide an opportunity for underclassmen who are a little less well-known to prove themselves in front of NFL evaluators during the week of practice leading up to each of these games, as well as improve the overall quality of the roster for each of the games.

The Senior Bowl is usually held in early February, in the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The Shrine Bowl used to be held in January but has moved back in recent years to a similar timeline.