NFL Places Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks On Commissioner’s Exempt List

The NFL has placed Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list, per Demetrius Harvey.

Claybrooks will still be paid while on the list but he won’t count toward the roster and cannot practice or play.

He was arrested in the spring on two misdemeanor charges and was arrested again in July on a domestic battery charge.

Claybrooks, 26, was selected in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick out of Memphis by the Jaguars in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with Jacksonville.

Claybrooks is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Claybrooks appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 10 total tackles.