NFL Reveals 2022 International Games Schedule

The NFL announced on Wednesday the full slate of international games.

Full slate of international games announced today via @NFL345 pic.twitter.com/FG7TdUJjJo — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 4, 2022

The list includes:

Vikings “at” the Saints in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2 at 9:30 EST Giants “at” the Packers in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9 at 9:30 EST Broncos “at” the Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium on October 30 at 9:30 EST Seahawks “at” the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena on November 13, 9:30 EST 49ers “at” the Cardinals in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 8:15 PM EST

This will be the first time in some time that the NFL returns to Germany to play as they continue to look to expand their footprint overseas.

The league will release the full schedule next week on Thursday, May 12.