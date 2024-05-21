NFC Notes: Paris Johnson, Charvarius Ward, 49ers, Cardinals, Vikings

49ers

49ers DB Charvarius Ward said he believes he should be up to full speed by the start of training camp.

“I’m still rehabbing,” Ward said, via PFT. “So I’m trying to get back up to running full speed and everything. . . . But I feel good. I feel way better than it did a couple months ago. Even at the end last season, I was hurting pretty bad. My back, groin, abdomen was hurting pretty bad. But I fought through it; I pushed through it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned OT Paris Johnson will move to LT for Phase 3 while OT Jonah Williams starts at RT. (Josh Weinfuss)

mentioned OT will move to LT for Phase 3 while OT starts at RT. (Josh Weinfuss) Ken Griffey Jr.’s son and former NFL WR Trey Griffey is working with the Cardinals in their community department. (Darren Urban)

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program, intended to give coaches from diverse backgrounds training and face time with NFL owners and decision-makers. Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins, is also suing the NFL for racial discrimination.

“He was selected by his club because he’s a great coach and he’s done a great job,” NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane said via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “He’s been a head coach before and this is the kind of opportunity where he’s able to engage with the clubs and ensure that he is in their mind if a decision needs to get made. Everyone on this list deserves to be on this list, especially Coach Flores.”

Jones, citing a source, says Flores’ lawsuit seems destined to be settled via arbitration.