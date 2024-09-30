NFL Rules Prohibit Jets From Trading DE Haason Reddick Back To Eagles

According to Ian Rapoport, NFL rules prohibit the Jets from trading DE Haason Reddick back to the Eagles for two years.

Both the Jets and Reddick remained locked in a standoff, with Reddick continuing to rack up the fines and lost earnings. Most people around the NFL expect the Jets will eventually be forced to cut their losses and trade Reddick.

The Eagles haven’t had an easy time replacing Reddick but if they look for help at pass rusher, it will have to be with different options besides Reddick.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

