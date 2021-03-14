NFL Rumors: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano write that the 49ers came close to re-signing LT Trent Williams in Week 17 and it’s widely believed they’ll pay whatever it takes to keep him. They say Williams is probably looking at more than $20 million per year on a short-term deal.
- 49ers GM John Lynch tweeted early Sunday morning “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” — which is the nickname for star FB Kyle Juszczyk who is a pending free agent this year. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the two sides do not have a contract in place but are expected to meet Sunday afternoon to negotiate.
- Juszczyk’s agent Joe Linta responded to Lynch through ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “I would like juice, too. But it’s expensive at this time of year.”
- Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers and Juszczyk are scheduled to talk about his expiring contract, with Rapoport adding that a deal could get done at that time.
- Jim Trotter of NFL Network reports that the 49ers’ top two free-agent priorities are LT Trent Williams and CB Jason Verrett.
- Trotter says that there is no guarantee that QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers’ starter, adding that they will likely be interested in Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Otherwise, Trotter expects Garoppolo to be their guy.
Rams
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Rams as a potential team interested in Lions free-agent DE Romeo Okwara.
- They add there’s some belief the Rams could end up re-signing OLB Leonard Floyd to come back in 2021.
- Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero reports that the Rams are still hopeful of re-signing Floyd, even though they have salary cap issues.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report the Seahawks have been evaluating interior offensive line options in free agency and will pursue someone if the price is right.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and QB Russell Wilson haven’t met but they’ve been in touch and the organization both believes that the relationship is salvageable and is aware that Wilson is watching their moves this offseason.
- Giants G Kevin Zeitler, who was a teammate of Wilson’s in college, is someone Seattle is honing in on, per Fowler/Graziano.
- The Seahawks haven’t ruled out bringing back CB Shaquill Griffin but Fowler and Graziano say it likely will only happen if he doesn’t find the market he’s anticipating in free agency.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Griffin is expected to get around $10-12 million per year in free agency.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini thinks the smart money is on the Jets trading QB Sam Darnold and he lists the Bears, Seahawks, Texans, 49ers and Washington as some potential teams who would be interested.
- Cimini points out that while Carroll didn’t overlap with Darnold at USC, he’s a big fan and Seattle has a history of trades with the Jets.