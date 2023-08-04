NFL Suspending Alvin Kamara & Chris Lammons Three Games For 2022 Incident

Adam Schefter reports that the NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara and Colts CB Chris Lammons three games for their role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

Kamara reached a plea agreement last month and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the incident.

Kamara was forced to do community service and pay $100,000 to the victim in the case for his medical bills.

Kamara, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He was set to make a base salary of $9.4 million in 2023 when he restructured his deal earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Kamara appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 57 receptions for 490 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Lammons, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer last year but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Lammons appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles.