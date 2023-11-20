NFL Suspends Broncos S Kareem Jackson Four Games

The NFL is suspending Broncos S Kareem Jackson for four games without pay due to repeated violations of the player safety rules, according to Tom Pelissero.

This is the second time Jackson has been suspended this season.

NFL Vice President of Operations Jon Runyan issued a statement to Jackson explaining his suspension.

“With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. “Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The League will continue to stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to.”

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games and recorded 51 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.