NFL Transactions: 8/16

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Chargers

  • Chargers signed CB Matt Hankins, waived/injured CB Kemon Hall

Panthers

  • Panthers placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, signed S Collin Duncan. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived DE Jalen Redmond from IR. 

Raiders

  • Raiders activated DE Tyree Wilson from NFI list. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders waived LB Darius Harris from IR. 

