NFL Transactions: 8/16

49ers
- 49ers released DE Darryl Johnson from IR with settlement. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Dwayne Washington, waived/injured DL Forrest Merrill. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed CB Matt Hankins, waived/injured CB Kemon Hall.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Delontae Scott. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived/injured LB Troy Brown.
Jets
- Jets officially signed RB Dalvin Cook, waived/injured CB Javelin Guidry. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived QB Chris Streveler from IR. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived WR Trey Quinn from IR.
Packers
- Packers waived WR Jeff Cotton from IR.
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, signed S Collin Duncan. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived DE Jalen Redmond from IR.
Raiders
- Raiders activated DE Tyree Wilson from NFI list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived LB Darius Harris from IR.
Titans
- Titans signed DL Michael Dwumfour, waived LB Zach McCloud. (NFLTR)
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!