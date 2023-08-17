NFL Transactions: 8/17

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

Bears

Browns

  • Browns waived S Bubba Bolden from IR with a settlement. 

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts placed WR Ashton Dulin on IR, signed WR Tyler Adams. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie from IR with a settlement.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OT Trevor Reid. (NFLTR)

Jets

Raiders

  • Raiders waived WR D.J. Turner from IR with a settlement.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Matthew Gotel, CB Montrae Braswell and WR Justin Marshall. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived RB Wayne Taulapapa, TE Noah Gindorff; waived/injured WR Ra’Shaun Henry.

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings signed RB Aaron Dykes, waived K Jack Podlesny. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply