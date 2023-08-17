NFL Transactions: 8/17

49ers
- 49ers released CB Anthony Averett from IR with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed LB Davion Taylor, waived/injured LB Buddy Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived TE Jake Tonges from IR with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns waived S Bubba Bolden from IR with a settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers activated DT Austin Johnson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed WR Ashton Dulin on IR, signed WR Tyler Adams. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie from IR with a settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons signed OT Trevor Reid. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed CB Nehemiah Shelton, waived RB Damarea Crockett. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived OT Yodny Cajuste from IR with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived WR D.J. Turner from IR with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens signing CB Ronald Darby. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Matthew Gotel, CB Montrae Braswell and WR Justin Marshall. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived RB Wayne Taulapapa, TE Noah Gindorff; waived/injured WR Ra’Shaun Henry.
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from IR with a settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Aaron Dykes, waived K Jack Podlesny. (NFLTR)
