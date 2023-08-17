Vikings Make Two Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed RB Aaron Dykes and waived K Jack Podlesny in a corresponding move.
Dykes was a 2021 All-CAA first selection for Richmond. He wound up going undrafted.
Dykes finished his five-year career with 1,974 rushing yards on 470 carries and 16 touchdowns. He also added 750 receiving yards on 77 receptions and an additional eight touchdowns.
