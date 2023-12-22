NFL Transactions: Friday 12/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived DT Sebastian Joseph.
  • Chargers signed QB Max Duggan to their active roster.

Colts

Commanders

Falcons

  • Falcons signed P Pat O’Donnell to their practice squad.
  • Falcons released LB Frank Ginda from their practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants signed K Mason Crosby to their practice squad.
  • Giants placed K Cade York on the practice squad injured list.

Jets

Raiders

Steelers

Titans

