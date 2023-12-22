NFL Transactions: Friday 12/22

Bengals
- Bengals elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and CB Sidney Jones to their active roster.
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DT Sebastian Joseph.
- Chargers signed QB Max Duggan to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Chris Lammons to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders signed RB Derrick Gore to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Pat O’Donnell to their practice squad.
- Falcons released LB Frank Ginda from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed K Mason Crosby to their practice squad.
- Giants placed K Cade York on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad.
- Jets released DB Kalon Barnes from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Nesta Jade Silvera to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Myles Jack and DB Eric Rowe to their active roster.
- Steelers activated DB Elijah Riley from injured reserve.
- Steelers signed LB Kyron Johnson to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans signed DT Marlon Davidson to their active roster.
- Titans placed DB Amani Hooker on injured reserve.
