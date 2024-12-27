NFL Transactions: Friday 12/27

49ers
- Designated LB Tatum Bethune to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Elevated DE Matt Henningsen and WR David Sills to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Waived DE Earnest Brown and LB Antonio Grier.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Eddie Jackson and DB Kendall Williamson to their active roster.
- Activated RB JK Dobbins from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Released DE DJ Coleman from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated WR Alex Erickson and LB Monty Rice to their active roster.
- Activated OT Caedan Wallace from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived LB David Long.
Vikings
- Signed OT Leroy Watson to their practice squad.
- Released OT Coy Cronk from their practice squad.
