NFL Transactions: Friday 2/11

Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Josh Pederson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Jake Luton to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DE Joe Jackson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed OT Adrian Ealy to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve.
- Rams declined to activate DB Robert Rochell from injured reserve, ending his season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!