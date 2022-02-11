Rams Sign OT Adrian Ealy To Futures Deal

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed OT Adrian Ealy to a futures contract on Friday for the 2022 season.

Ealy is the second futures signing for the Rams so far after they signed C Drake Jackson a few weeks ago.

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad.

Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season.

During his four-year college career, Ealy appeared in 28 games and made 23 starts, the majority at right tackle. He was second-team All Big-12 as a senior.