NFL Transactions: Monday 10/7

Browns

  • DT Michael Hall had his suspension officially lifted.

Buccaneers

  • Placed LB Markees Watts on injured reserve.
  • Placed WR Cody Thompson on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed WR Tanner Knue to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • WR Zay Jones had his suspension officially lifted.

Colts

Falcons

  • Designated LB Nate Landman to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Armani Rogers to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Saints

Titans

  • Designated LB Cedric Gray to return from injured reserve.

