NFL Transactions: Monday 10/7

Browns
- DT Michael Hall had his suspension officially lifted.
Buccaneers
- Placed LB Markees Watts on injured reserve.
- Placed WR Cody Thompson on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed WR Tanner Knue to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- WR Zay Jones had his suspension officially lifted.
Colts
- Placed G Will Fries on injured reserve.
- Released DB Gregory Junior from their practice squad.
- Signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.
- Waived DB Dallis Flowers.
Falcons
- Designated LB Nate Landman to return from injured reserve.
- Signed TE Armani Rogers to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released DB Andre Chachere from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Anthony Pittman to their practice squad.
Lions
- Released DB Erick Hallett and K Matthew McCrane from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Cam Hill and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to their practice squad.
Packers
- Waived DB Robert Rochell.
- WR Romeo Doubs had his suspension officially lifted.
Saints
- Elevated DB Johnathan Abram and LB Isaiah Stalbird to their active roster.
- Placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.
- Signed G Kyle Hergel to their active roster.
Titans
- Designated LB Cedric Gray to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!