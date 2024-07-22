NFL Transactions: Monday 7/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed QB Zack Annexstad and TE Tanner Taula on the active/non-football injury list

Chiefs

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed EDGE Shaq Barrett on the retired list

Lions

Packers

  • Packers activated OL Zach Tom from the PUP list

Patriots

Ravens

Texans

Vikings

