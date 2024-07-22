NFL Transactions: Monday 7/22

Bengals
- Bengals signed first-round OT Amarius Mims
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed QB Zack Annexstad and TE Tanner Taula on the active/non-football injury list
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed S Tyree Gillespie
- Chiefs waived DB Trey Dean
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed EDGE Shaq Barrett on the retired list
Lions
- Lions signed OL Ike Boettger
Packers
- Packers activated OL Zach Tom from the PUP list
Patriots
- Patriots waived LB Jontrey Hunter
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley
Texans
- Texans activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips and CB D’Angelo Ross from the PUP list
- Texans signed RB Cam Akers
- Texans waived WR Jared Wayne with an injury designation
Vikings
- Vikings signed first-round EDGE Dallas Turner
- Vikings placed TE T.J. Hockenson and CB NaJee Thompson on the active/PUP list
- Vikings placed RB DeWayne McBride on the active/Non-Football Injury list
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!