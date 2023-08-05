NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/5

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Daelin Hayes.
- 49ers placed LB Darryl Johnson on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears waived TE Chase Allen with an injury designation.
- Bears signed TE Marcedes Lewis.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Forrest Merrill.
- Broncos waived G Yasir Durant with an injury designation.
Browns
- Browns signed DB Gavin Heslop and OT Derrick Kelly.
- Browns WR Daylen Baldwin and DB Thomas Graham reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Colts signed RB Kenyan Drake, TE Nick Eubanks and TE Michael Jacobson.
- Colts waived RB Toriano Clinton.
- Colts placed WR Ethan Fernea and OT Jake Witt on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Commanders waived G Keaton Sutherland.
- Commanders signed DB Jace Whittaker.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Bennett Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Dolphins QB John Lovett reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Eagles
- Eagles activated G Josh Sills from the commission’s exempt list.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis.
- Lions waived DE Zach Morton.
- Lions DB Jarren Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers activated G Chandler Zavala.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Camren McDonald.
Titans
- Titans signed OT Justin Murray.
Vikings
- Vikings activated LB Andre Carter.
