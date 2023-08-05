NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Colts

  • Colts signed RB Kenyan Drake, TE Nick Eubanks and TE Michael Jacobson.
  • Colts waived RB Toriano Clinton.
  • Colts placed WR Ethan Fernea and OT Jake Witt on injured reserve.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived DB Bennett Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Dolphins QB John Lovett reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Eagles

  • Eagles activated G Josh Sills from the commission’s exempt list.

Lions

  • Lions signed DB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis.
  • Lions waived DE Zach Morton.
  • Lions DB Jarren Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Panthers

  • Panthers activated G Chandler Zavala.

Rams

  • Rams signed TE Camren McDonald.

Titans

Vikings

